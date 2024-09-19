Dwight Howard is currently facing more than just the pressure of perfecting his dance routines.

The 38-year-old is locked in an intense custody battle regarding his 13-year-old daughter, Layla, while also participating in Season 33 of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Howard recently filed a petition to modify the existing custody arrangement he has with his former partner, Tiffany Render. The documents, submitted in November 2023, reveal Howard's desire for changes to the custody terms, which had been settled in January 2023. Under the original agreement, Tiffany had primary physical custody, while the retired NBA player was given secondary custody.

In his latest petition, Howard claims there have been substantial changes that require the custody terms to be revisited. He alleges that Tiffany relocated from Georgia to Florida with their daughter in July 2023 without notifying him. Furthermore, Howard alleges Tiffany has not kept him informed about critical matters related to Layla's schooling and health.

Howard's attorney commented, "[Tiffany] has demonstrated an inability to maintain a healthy home environment in which to raise the minor child."

Additionally, Dwight accuses Tiffany of allowing Layla to post unsuitable videos on TikTok and of permitting her to participate in a reality television show without his approval.

In response, Tiffany has refuted these claims. She insists that Dwight was made aware of the move to Florida and that they had already discussed their daughter's social media activities. Moreover, Tiffany is seeking increased child support payments, asserting that the current arrangement does not meet their daughter's needs.

In January 2024, a judge issued a temporary ruling favoring Dwight. He was granted primary physical custody, while Tiffany was given scheduled parenting time. The court also temporarily ended Dwight's child support payments and granted him the authority to make final decisions regarding Layla's welfare.

The legal dispute, still classified as "open" on the court docket, has been postponed with no new date confirmed. Meanwhile, Howard is continuing his journey on 'Dancing with the Stars,' moving forward to the second week after an elimination-free premiere.

The former Orlando Magic baller performed the salsa to Montell Jordan's hit "This Is How We Do It" (1995), finishing second in the first week.