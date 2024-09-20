Budding football superstar Shedeur Sanders is being warned by fans about the "Kardashian Curse" following his meet-up with Kendall Jenner in Boulder, Colorado.

According to 'Sports Illustarted,' the rising college football phenom found himself at the heart of a fan frenzy when he was spotted linking up with Jenner. The link up led to an unexpected backlash, where fans cited the alleged unconfirmed Kardashian curse.

The superstition — which the celeb family has since become aware of and have debunked — alleges that any man who dates one of the female siblings later suffer terrible luck if their relationship ends.

A post was shared by @gucceCU on Twitter, now known as X, of the interaction and fans warned Sanders, 22, of the reported "bad luck" that could occur due to the alleged curse. "Dammit we are cursed now," one fan blatantly stated. "We're cooked now," another feared, apparently referring to the Colorado Buffaloes, the college football team he's the current quarterback of.

Shedeur Sanders met up with Kendall Jenner, who happened to be in Boulder recently.🔥 pic.twitter.com/70mDOTyjM5 — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) September 17, 2024

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," one fan hollered, seemingly calling out to him from the sunken place. "No gang he got to run. They bad luck. Fr fr everybody they talk to magically forget how to play sports," a fourth penned. "That's what they do. They feed off the souls of young athletes," a fifth concluded.

Although Sanders and Jenner merely shared a hug, their interaction sparked a wave of trolling on X, as fans jokingly speculated that Sanders' performance — and the Buffaloes' success — might be at risk.

One fan even joked that the model was "scouting" for the Kardashian sisters. That said, Jenner and Latin pop star Bad Bunny were reportedly linked last year, but the duo ended their relationship, leaving the runway model back on the market.

Per the 'The U.S. Sun,' photos showed the former rumored lovebirds watching the men's tennis final from the stands on Sunday, however, the two were not sitting together.

While many fans online entertained the light-hearted trolling, fans on social media appear to be invested in his potential success.

According to 'SI,' Shedeur Sanders started his collegiate career with two seasons at Jackson State, playing under his father, Deion Sanders. Last year, he followed his father to Boulder, becoming a part of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The University of Colorado Athletics deemed the 22-year-old a "clutch quarterback" and was named the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year by the 'Associated Press.'