It appears 'New York Magazine' has placed Washington D.C. correspondent Olivia Nuzzi on leave after reports that she allegedly engaged in a relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The magazine shared a statement with 'The Hollywood Reporter' essentially stating that a violation of the magazine's standards has taken place.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who suspended his 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump in August — wasn't specifically named by the magazine, however, reports state that she failed to "proactively disclose" her alleged relationship with Kennedy.

"Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine's editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine's standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures," 'New York Magazine' said in a statement.

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias."

The statement continued: "She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."

According to 'Status News' Oliver Darcy, Nuzzi and Kennedy's relationship reportedly started around the New Year, prior to her November 2023 profile on the former presidential candidate.

"Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," Nuzzi said in a statement, per 'THR.'

"During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Olivia Nuzzi is an American political journalist and writer. She is known for her work as a reporter covering national politics, and she has contributed to various publications, including 'New York Magazine.'

Nuzzi, 31, was officially placed on leave as of September 19.