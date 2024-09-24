Travis Kelce had fans and social media users speculating that he and his girlfriend Taylor Swift are breaking up after he was caught on camera looking sad during the Kansas City Chiefs' game Sunday.

A photo went viral on X, formerly Twitter, this week of Kelce looking miserable as he sat on the bench at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the Chiefs' game against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the New York Post, Kelce's somber expression was captured by NBC cameras when the Falcons were leading the Chiefs 14-10 before halftime.

the face of everyone who drafted Travis Kelce in fantasy pic.twitter.com/Ebl9FwMZhN — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 23, 2024

Kansas City ultimately emerged victorious over Atlanta in the game, where the usually upbeat tight end contributed just four catches on five targets for 30 yards.

Swift was absent from the stands for the Chiefs' third game of the season, but she did attend her boyfriend's first two games as she continues to enjoy a much-needed break from her "Eras Tour."

X users wasted no time commenting on the viral "sad Travis" photo, with some suggesting that he and Swift have called it quits or are experiencing relationship troubles.

"This face you make when you realize you are the next breakup single Taylor's putting out!" one person commented.

"He knows that breakup is coming," another claimed, while a third user speculated, "Taylor left him."

"The look you have when you are the only one who knows you are going under the bus in a future @taylorswift13 song," another quipped.

Others claimed that Kelce may be feeling down about his performance so far in the 2024 NFL season or is on the outs with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"He's just disappointed in his performance. It has nothing to do with Taylor," one person tweeted.

"It's obvious that whatever is going on between [Brittany Mahomes] and Taylor has caused a rift with these two. [Patrick] Mahomes is not looking his way at ALL," a different X user wrote, referring to rumors of a falling out between Swift and Brittany over the latter's reported support for former President Donald Trump.

The rumors were later quashed when the "You Belong With Me" singer and Brittany were seen hugging and hanging out along with their respective partners at the U.S. Open.

Another user speculated, "I think Mahomes is sick and tired of the Kelce [and] Swift show and is showing them he's the star and without Mahomes throwing to Kelce he's a nobody."

Following Sunday's game, Patrick came to Kelce's defense and explained why the tight end has had a small role in their offense so far.

"We're calling a lot of plays for Travis and it's like two or three people are going to him. He understands — that's the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game but he wants to win at the end of the day," the quarterback told reporters.

He also made it clear that there's no rift between him and Kelce and that he plans to "keep feeding him the ball whenever he's there, whenever he's open."