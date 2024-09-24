Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce is still on.

Fans have continued to hope for a reconciliation between the estranged couple, especially after Affleck and Lopez were spotted packing on PDA on Sept. 14.

However, Lopez and Affleck's meeting with celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser made it clear that there is no going back for the former power couple.

The "Hustlers" actress and the "Gone Girl" actor had a meeting with the attorney at their office building in West Hollywood on Monday morning, TMZ reported.

Photos published by the outlet showed Lopez and Wasser entering the building, where both the actress and her estranged husband have their own offices.

The "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker sported a cream long-sleeve top and pencil skirt, while the lawyer wore a short striped dress for the meeting.

Affleck's car was also seen in the building's parking area around that time.

Unnamed insiders told the outlet that Lopez and Affleck hired Wasser to mediate their divorce long before the singer-actress officially filed to end their marriage in August.

Wasser also mediated the "Justice League" star's divorce from his first wife Jennifer Garner in 2018.

Lopez and Affleck have reportedly been trying to hash out an agreement regarding how they will split their income and assets for months now.

The pair did not sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2022, and this meant all the earnings and assets they've gained in the past two years are community property.

The meeting comes over a week after Lopez and Affleck's PDA-filled outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The estranged couple was reportedly seen kissing and holding hands at the hotel's Polo Lounge while having brunch with their respective children.

Following the sighting, an anonymous source told People that Affleck and Lopez were "still moving forward with the divorce."

The insider explained that the two were "trying to be friendly" amid their split.