Cory Hardrict is wishing ex-wife Tia Mowry "the best unconditionally" after revealing the hardship he faced following their separation while speaking with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder Jr., and Fred Taylor at 'Hollywood Unlocked.'

When co-host Ryan Clark asked Hardrict how he found his way through his divorce while balancing work and fatherhood, the actor attributed his journey to prayer and "stillness."

"You know, I feel like you'll never get through that. A lot of praying. A lot of knowing that God is real. God is actually truly real in my life," the 44-year-old replied.

"A lot of stillness, man. When you sit still a lot, you can hear a lot of things, for me. A lot of isolation, solitude, and just knowing if I can just put one foot in front of the other and take it a day at a time, 'cause I'm taking it a day at a time... still to this day.

"Black men have feelings. Black men hurt. Black men are in pain and sometimes we don't have outlets to... you know, talking to you now, no one's really asked me these questions — never, really. So, it's like sometimes we feel like we're dealing with it alone, not unless you have a therapist or a close confidant or a friend."

"But, it's not easy because it feels like as a Black man you can't show vulnerability to the world, because it's a form of weakness. But, it should be looked at as a form of strength. Like, men do need to cry, because when it's all bottled up and inside that's when stress and things can happen, different tensions. You gotta be able to have an outlet to release. Like I said, that's the only way that you can get to truly healing of everything."

The 'Divorce in the Black' star continued: "I'm on my way. I want to be the biggest in the world. From a humble place, but, I feel like from a skill-set, I feel like I am that dude. That's just how I really feel."

When the Netflix actor was asked about the co-parenting dynamic with his ex-wife, former "Sister Sister" star Mowry, 46, Hardrict explained that everything is about their children. "You know, I wish her the best with everything and that's unconditional for me," he stated. "You know, I love unconditionally."

"I can't get caught up in what's going on out there and what people are saying. I just know where my heart is at and I have to continue to move that way because I want all my blessings for me."

He concluded: "If I succeed, she succeeds, our kids succeed. So, I have no room for failure or no room for mistakes right now in my life, that's how I look at it."

That said, Mowry described the process of navigating divorce and motherhood as a "whirlwind journey," according to 'PEOPLE.'

The media outlet reported that Mowry and Hardrict officially divorced in April 2023 citing irreconcilable differences. They both requested joint physical and legal custody of their children: Cree, 13, and Cairo, 6.