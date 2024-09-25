Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have tied the knot for good!

According to a confirmed report by 'PEOPLE,' the Milwaukee Bucks basketball star made it official with his longtime girlfriend Mariah — who the athlete currently shares three children with.

The two wed in Greece in an intimate setting, surrounded by their family and friends.

The NBA star told the media outlet that they came to the decision together "as a couple" when they concluded they'd host a destination wedding. "We were able to have all of the people that were close to us, our family," he revealed.

Antetokounmpo — born and raised in Athens before moving to the states — claims he and Riddlesprigger "have always talked about" returning to Greece to have their wedding.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger celebrated their love in a stunning three-day wedding celebration in Greece, surrounded by their closest friends and family. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7RiHZM94Oi — BucksForum (@Bucks_Forum) September 1, 2024

"Most of my teammates, Bucks teammates, ex-teammates... they were there," Antetokounmpo, 29, added. He also noted that his "friends and business partners" were alongside him as well. "My kids were there," he quipped.

The philanthropic couple, who together launched the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation back in 2022, kept talks about their ceremony under wraps leading up the big day. While much is still left unknown, the one-time NBA champion said the joyful event took place just "four hours away" from his hometown.

"We had an incredible few days there together. We had fun," the power forward, nicknamed the "Greek Freak," recalled. "It was a celebration of our love. Now we've become one. And I'm happy that we did it. I feel like a lot of people had fun."

The newlywed couple share two sons: Liam Charles, 4, and Maverick Shai, 3, and their new baby girl, Eva Brooke.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the NBA's Most Valuable Player Awards in 2019 and 2020. He became one of three players, alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James, as the only players in the league's history to win two MVPs before turning 26 years old.

Antetokounmpo also led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship since 1971 in 2021.