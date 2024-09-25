Macklemore has made an Instagram apology after he shouted "F*** America" while on stage in Seattle.

Rapper Macklemore has come under fire for controversial remarks made during his appearance at the "Palestine Will Live Forever" festival, held at Seward Park in Seattle. The artist, known for his outspoken nature, shouted "F*** America" while on stage, igniting a wave of criticism. Macklemore took to Instagram to issue a statement, acknowledging the misstep.

While expressing regret for his outburst, he explained that the incident had detracted from the true purpose of the festival, which was centered on promoting peace, love, and solidarity.

Macklemore also reaffirmed his commitment to unity and fostering connection through his music. "I strive to always lead with love in an effort to bring people together and never to create more division," he wrote. His message conveyed a desire to move past the controversy and return the focus to the humanitarian message of the event.

The rapper acknowledged that while he regrets what he said on stage, he stands firm on his political views. "I've slipped in front of the world before. I'm sure I'll do it again. But they will not silence my voice, and they will not close my heart. I've lost endorsements, I've lost shows, I've lost business ties. I am still here, unwavering in my support for a Free Palestine," Macklemore stated.

Despite his apology, the fallout from the comments has been significant. Local sports organizations with whom Macklemore has close ties, such as the Seattle Mariners, Kraken, and Sounders FC, have publicly condemned his remarks. The Mariners, in particular, are reportedly reviewing their relationship with the rapper and considering further actions.

In addition to the local backlash, Macklemore was reportedly removed from the lineup of the Neon City Festival in Las Vegas as a result of the controversy.

Although the artist has tried to shift attention back to the humanitarian efforts of the "Palestine Will Live Forever" festival, his public image has undoubtedly been challenged in the wake of this incident. The controversy serves as a reminder of the fine line public figures walk between activism and public perception.