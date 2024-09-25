Amid the recent onslaught of legal troubles faced by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Freddy P has expressed that he believes that Fonzworth Bentley had a intimate relationship with the rapper.

Freddy P, who was a member of Diddy's hip hop group Da Band, formed during MTV's 'Making the Band' competition series, has come forward sharing more allegations about the embattled music mogul.

During a recent interview with 'The Art Of Dialogue,' he revealed how he thinks Diddy, whom he called "Puffy," is "gay." Freddy expressed a strong belief that those in Diddy's inner circle also identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, insisting that "everybody around him [Diddy] gay."

He elaborated that individuals must "prove that either you are with the s**t or the s**t don't bother you," hinting at a complex social dynamic surrounding the music executive.

Freddy P suggested that Diddy, 54, harbors an "addiction" to "turning people out," insinuating that he seeks to engage others in sexual encounters. He also alluded to Fonzworth Bentley's past relationship with Diddy, speculating that Bentley could have been Diddy's "little boyfriend, girlfriend, at one time."

Reflecting on Bentley's treatment, Freddy remarked, "He talked to you like his b***h," indicating a potentially troubling power dynamic.

Additionally, the rapper highlighted a social media post by Bentley that read, "'Don't let me tell my story,' or some s**t like that," hinting at untold experiences related to his relationship with the "All About the Benjamins" rapper.

Diddy was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and sexual assault last week. As the case goes on, more seems to come to light about the performer, including those that may have interacted with him during his alleged wrongdoings. Some of his connections have left the rapper with a fear of being poisoned while behind bars as he awaits trial after his bail was denied.

The serious nature of the allegations against Diddy is underscored by claims in the indictment that he exploited his wealth and influence to manipulate victims, funding abusive gatherings described as "Freak Offs," which allegedly involved drugging and sexual abuse.

As of now, both Diddy and Bentley, whose real name is Derek Watkins, have remained silent regarding any romantic involvement. The Atlanta, Georgia, native is perhaps best known for being Diddy's ex-personal valet and assistant — as first seen in 'Making the Band 2.'

The 50-year-old also hosted MTV's 'From G's to Gents' in 2008.