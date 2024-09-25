At the New York premiere of Ryan Murphy's latest psychological thriller for FX, 'Grotesquerie,' featuring Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden barely started her remarks before drawing attention to NFL star Travis Kelce's acting debut.

During her introduction, Walden expressed excitement about the show, quickly adding, "I don't know if you heard this or not," before revealing Kelce's role in the series, which prompted applause. Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, attended the premiere in his place and waved to the crowd.

Donna Kelce, 71, responding to questions about her son's acting debut, shared her confidence in the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end. "He has no fear of trying things," she said, adding that he's always ready to embrace failure and learn from it. She advised him to keep improving if this new venture is something he truly wants to pursue.

"You know, sometimes parents want to fix things for their kids," she shared with 'Variety.' "But sometimes it's better to just let them fail. You learn the most from things you don't do well. Hopefully, if this is something he wants to do, he'll get better at it."

'Grotesquerie,' which also stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Broadway talent Micaela Diamond, is a classic Ryan Murphy production, blending psychological drama with gruesome murders, twisted social dynamics, and an array of celebrities. Kelce, 34, plays a flirtatious nurse, and his role was a hot topic of conversation throughout the evening.

He's not just a star athlete "but really, he's a nice guy," said Vance, according to 'Variety,' who is also an executive producer on the series. He noted that Kelce's involvement brought extra attention to the show, which Murphy expertly capitalized on for publicity.

Before screening the third episode, where Kelce first appears, Murphy briefly summarized the plot. He described a chaotic world featuring a serial killer, a burned-out detective, a nun obsessed with true crime, and a priest-slash-Peloton instructor, all of which combine to create a wild and unpredictable ride.

Kelce's appearance in multiple episodes fits perfectly into Murphy's tendency to use celebrities as focal points. In this case, Kelce's fame, coupled with his relationship with Taylor Swift, plays into Murphy's exploration of stardom and the frenzy it inspires.

Co-creator Jon Robin Baitz explained that 'Grotesquerie' reflects the dark and fractured state of the post-pandemic world, blending societal fears with a fascination for celebrity culture.