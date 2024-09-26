'Bridgerton Ball' attendees are still outraged after a disastrous event in Michigan that left them feeling scammed.

One event-goer, Danielle Vermeer, took to TikTok to expose her experience at the Detroit 'Bridgerton'-themed ball, revealing it was a complete scam.

In her post, she identified the event organizer, Chelsea Beard, and shared the dismal state of the event. According to Vermeer, the ball — scheduled to start at 6 p.m. — was already a disaster by 7 p.m., with over 60 people leaving before she even got inside. "People leaving told me to just go bar hopping with them," she stated. Once inside, she was shocked to find no security, no check-in, and no organizer in sight.

Bridgerton Ball Detroit guests went all out with dresses, hair, makeup, etc.



Backdrops and decor on party city/dollar general level. They didn’t even pay the photographer and the pictures were a hassle to get if you didn’t have airdrop 😭 pic.twitter.com/iAneWhmofz — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

Vermeer described the setup as chaotic, with no food or drinks, not enough chairs or tables, and no performers. The music was played through "ghetto speakers with audio continuously cutting out" and the photo backdrop was nothing more than a printout of grass rather than the lush greenery attendees had expected.

One of the most baffling moments was the hiring of a stripper at an event inspired by Regency-era elegance.

Food didn't arrive until 9 p.m., and when it did, guests claim they were served undercooked chicken in a buffet line — with reused cups. Vermeer, thoroughly unimpressed, left and ended up at a steakhouse to eat.

Her experience highlighted the growing backlash against the ball, as other attendees expressed similar dissatisfaction and unmet promises.

The Detroit Bridgerton ball, orchestrated by Uncle & Me LLC, quickly gained notoriety online, with many comparing it to the infamous Fyre Festival. Despite apologies from the organizers, Vermeer and others remain disappointed, with many demanding refunds for the poorly executed event.

See more wild photos from the event below.

A Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit left people scammed over the weekend after it turned out to be an unofficial event



• Tickets: $150-$1000

• Classical music, Dinner, Dancing, Contests



Instead, attendees got: A lone violinist, an exotic dancer, and an undercooked meal pic.twitter.com/qCQMmbEnMv — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 25, 2024

Thread about the Bridgerton Ball SCAM in Detroit that I (and hundreds of others) spent $300 on pic.twitter.com/EUgX482w8j — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

The “live music” advertised was this poor lone violin player 😭 pic.twitter.com/Yt6zEOrXxV — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024