Lance Bass had choice words about fallen rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, and claims he "never liked him" after comments he made to his bandmate while on their 2002 "Celebrity" tour.

During a recent episode of Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live," Bass recalled the Bad Boy Entertainment star opening for their group, in addition to getting in the ear of lead vocalist, Justin Timberlake.

According to the former *NSYNC band member, the words Diddy said to Timberlake behind closed doors may have encouraged the lead singer to depart from the group.

"I never kind of liked him," Bass, 45, explained.

"The very last show [on the tour] ... in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin [Timberlake] and being like, 'You need to drop these f******s. You need to go solo. You need to drop [them].' I was like, 'I don't like you anymore, Diddy.' I know, I'm like, 'At my own show — what the h**!'"

Cohen also asked the "It's Gonna Be Me" singer if he's ever been to a Diddy party, to which the former bandmate responded, "I never had time to go to a Diddy party. I forgot he opened up on our last tour until all of this kinda came about," he explained. "Uh, ya — it's kinda' horrible," Bass explained.

In recent Diddy news, fallen R&B phenom R. Kelly came out and defended the disgraced rap star, claiming that he "doesn't believe" anything on the news due to his experience with similar charges.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been sentenced to a whopping 30 years in prison following sex trafficking and federal racketeering convictions, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child.

Despite his imprisonment, Kelly has consistently claimed his innocence regarding all allegations.

'ENSTARZ' reported that Diddy, 54, was arrested on September 16, facing charges related to racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution. The rap tycoon's next court date is a status conference, reportedly scheduled for October 9.