It seems Issa Rae might have her mind made up when it comes to the apparent beef between her and Amanda Seales.

'The Breakfast Club' shared an audio recording of the "Insecure" creator speaking briefly, yet directly about her past collaborators— without saying any names.

The morning show shared the clip of the HBO star who was attending a Brooklyn-based launch event for her new sparkling wine brand, Viarae, when she alluded to an unnamed star that she'd never work with again.

"A person that I would never work with again — I mean, anybody who [goes] on a podcast and talks s**t about me," Rae, 39, can be heard saying on-stage in the clip.

"I've had great experiences with everybody that I've worked with, though...so for the most part like, I'm always grateful when people come back," the actress added.

In April, Seales made a bombshell appearance on the popular YouTube podcast series 'Club Shay Shay' where she unloaded various unpleasant run-ins with her former co-star and boss Issa Rae.

"So I've never talked about this publicly because it has always been incredibly important to me to protect Issa," Seales, 43, told Sharpe. "I'm not interested in getting a $100 million production deal. That's not a life that I want for myself. But I know that her role is very important."

The actress claimed Rae "wasn't empowering" while detailing that many classified her as "the mean girl" which she declares throughout the episode was false. Seales also detailed a feud which erupted at an Emmy's party, where she was allegedly thrown out at Rae's publicist's request.

"How can I be a mean girl on a set that ain't my set? It's your show, you are my boss," she said to Sharpe. "I don't even have the capacity to be the mean girl here because you can fire me."

Rae debuted her latest venture, Viarae — a new line of Prosecco — alongside E. & J. Gallo Winery back in 2023. "I've been doing this for three years, working with different companies and trying to find the right match," Rae told 'Wine Enthusiast.'

"I think if people [like] this, then absolutely, I would love to expand!" she told the wine hub. "Prosecco is a lifestyle. I want to tell stories around that lifestyle."