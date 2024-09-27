Kim Richards has reportedly relapsed after years of sobriety and has been placed on a psychiatric hold, according to a report from 'TMZ' on Friday.

The 60-year-old former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star allegedly had an altercation with her sister Kyle Richards at Kyle's Los Angeles home earlier this week. The incident escalated to the point where the police were called to remove Kim from the property.

Kim, 60, had been given permission to stay at Kyle's house, but her privileges were revoked after her family decided to distance themselves due to her ongoing struggles with substance abuse.

When Kim returned to the home on Wednesday, authorities were notified that she was no longer allowed to be there, with family members hoping that cutting her off would encourage her to seek help and regain her sobriety.

Earlier in September, Kim was reportedly staying at a Hilton hotel in Los Angeles when she was seen allegedly acting incoherently. The police were again called, and after she allegedly refused to leave, Kim was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and transported by ambulance.

It seems the recent incident at Kyle's residence occurred shortly after Kim had been released from that previous psychiatric hold.

Kim, a former child star and Bravo reality TV personality, has had a highly publicized history of substance abuse issues. Her struggles were first highlighted on 'RHOBH,' when Kyle revealed during the first season that Kim was battling alcoholism.

Despite these issues, Kim made strides toward recovery, with Bravo even stepping in to assist her. Andy Cohen shared in his book 'Diamonds and Rosé' that Bravo paid for Kim's rehab in 2011, recognizing the severity of her situation and wanting to be responsible.

Kyle, 55, later expressed gratitude for Bravo's involvement, crediting the show with helping to save Kim's life, as it forced her to stay accountable under the public's watchful eye. Although Kim has not been a full-time cast member on 'RHOBH' in recent years, she has continued to make guest appearances on the show.