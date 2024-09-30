Posts made on social media recently have proven that Snoop Dogg and his wife's relationship continues to be strong despite rumors of infidelity and a bevy of cryptic posts.

Following his solo trip to the 2024 Paris Olympic games, speculation grew that Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus, may not be on the best of terms.

On Saturday, September 28, the "Gin and Juice" rapper put rumors to rest of trouble in paradise when he shared an Instagram video highlighting moments from his year. The video included heartwarming clips, such as him tying his granddaughter's shoes and spending time in Paris with Martha Stewart.

The post also featured several photos of his wife, Shante, and their son Cordae. One standout image showed Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., and Shante dressed in matching outfits, with Snoop wearing an orange fur collar and Shante sporting a jeweled coat. They both wore crown rings, symbolizing their enduring partnership as king and queen.

Snoop's post was set to the tune of "A Beautiful Woman" by October London, an artist from Death Row Records, the label Snoop was signed to in the 90s. He captioned the post with his wife's tag and a fire, kissy face, and double-pink heart emojis.

"Many beautiful years together. Beautiful photos," one fan wrote, while another added, "I love seeing you guys together, inspirational."

Read more: Snoop Dogg Cheating Rumors Resurface After Video Of Martha Stewart Feeding Him Goes Viral

Despite Snoop's infidelity in the past, their marriage has garnered respect for its longevity. One fan expressed admiration, saying, "My favorite couple of my favorite black couple...you two share the kind of love that a woman like me only dreams about." Another added, "It has its ups and downs, but that's where the better or for worse come in."

Shante, 52, responded to Snoop's post with blue heart emojis in the comments. The day before, the entrepreneur posted several photos wearing a black coat with diamond-adorned pockets, captioned with, "Stay Fly and Keep It Pimpin.' "

Her recent post contrasted with some of Shante's earlier cryptic messages, such as her April 21 post stating, "They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier."

In an interview with 'PEOPLE,' Snoop, 52, praised Shante's resilience.

"I've got a strong wife with a strong backbone and a good heart... we are meant to be together," he said.