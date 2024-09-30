Fans have become concerned after Lorde posted a puzzling picture on social media.

Lorde took to her Instagram on Monday, September 30, sharing a selfie with a black eye. The post, which is the only one on the 27-year-old's account, was shared without any context or explanation.

The caption read: "DYHTS? © 𝑳ĿŁု⑷♶⚤."

The post was also reposted on her Instagram Story.

Fans quickly expressed their shock and concern, with one user commenting, "Who did this, I'll get them." Another added, "Posting this with no context is crazy. It's probably all for aesthetic, but hope you're okay girl." Amid the concern, some fans also took a more lighthearted approach, making jokes related to rumors of Lorde's alleged feud with fellow artist Charli XCX.

The post has only fueled more speculation, with some fans suggesting that the mysterious black eye could be connected to an upcoming project. One fan even cheekily commented, "DYHTS? = Do you hate Taylor Swift? // Answer: yes."

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, and Charli XCX's friendship has been under scrutiny, especially after the release of Charli's song "Girl, So Confusing," which was reportedly inspired by their complicated dynamic.

Charli XCX, 32, previously revealed how Lorde had initially reached out after hearing the song. "[Lorde] replied straight away and was like, 'Oh, my God, I had no idea you felt this way. I'm so sorry.' And then was like, 'You know, maybe I should be on a version of the song.' I didn't even ask her. She brought it up," Charli shared with 'Billboard.'

Lorde herself opened up about how vulnerable she felt recording her verse for the remix, saying,

When speaking to 'Billboard,' Lorde explained, "When I was writing this verse, I was saying these things for the first time... I love that we truly did work it out on the remix."

The New Zealand singer has previously shared her struggles with her health, noting how it has impacted her physical and emotional well-being. She told the 'Daily Mail' how, "My body is really inflamed, it's trying to tell me something and I'm trying to support it but nothing seems to help," she confessed, adding, "I've been trying to teach myself that this year, but it's been hard... made me fully aware of all the times I ignored it."