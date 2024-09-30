J.R. Smith and actress Candice Patton recently welcomed a baby boy — while he is still legally married to someone else.

On Friday, September 27, Patton took to Instagram to announce the news, posting heartwarming photos of their newborn.

"Heart now beats outside of my chest in love forevermore," the 'Flash' star wrote. The post included snapshots prominently displaying J.R.'s well-known tattoos, with him tagged in the post.

The following day, the couple shared another Instagram update, posting a series of photos of their baby, although his face was hidden behind emojis. The announcement surprised many fans, particularly because J.R. Smith, 39, is still legally married to Shirley "Jewel" Smith.

In 2019, Shirley, who married the former Cleveland Cavalier in 2016 and is the mother of his two daughters, posted a video of her praying and addressing the alleged affair between her husband and Patton.

In the emotional video, she asked for divine intervention.

"God, I would like to lift my husband up and ask you, Lord Father God, to please just cover him with your blood," she said. She also asked for healing for both J.R. and Patton, 36, stating that they were both hurting and needed grace and mercy.

J.R. later responded to the allegations on his Instagram Story, clarifying that he and Shirley had been separated for months, but that this detail had been left out of the public narrative.

He wrote, "IG ain't a place for relationships!! But God told me to tell y'all I've been separated for months. He doesn't understand why his child failed to mention that... #thatsall."