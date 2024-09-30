Naomi Campbell has addressed the ongoing rumors about a supposed feud between her and Rihanna.

The rumors resurfaced after a clip from the Alaïa fashion show during New York Fashion Week went viral. In the video, Rihanna, 36, appears to walk by Campbell and stylist Law Roach without acknowledging them, which led to speculation that tensions between the former friends might still exist.

After the clip went viral online, 46-year-old Roach and Campbell posted a video saying how they "don't go to the shows like the other girls."

"We don't come with our tatas out or our chichis out. Very demure," Roach said, to which Campbell replied, "Very mindful."

Campbell then added: "It's not about showing yourself; it's about showing the clothes." Some fans interpreted their video as a shady jab at Rihanna who wore a busty long dress.

The alleged rift between Campbell and the "Umbrella" singer dates back to 2017, when it was rumored that they had fallen out over Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, whom both had been romantically linked to at different times.

In response to the renewed gossip, Campbell, 54, made it clear she wants no part in fueling negativity.

"I'm not about to let the world pit two Black women against each other," the model told the 'New York Times.' "We are two women with two children, mothers."

In an earlier statement on September 8, 2024, a representative for Campbell had also denied any issues between her and Rihanna.

The rep pointed out that in the video, Campbell is seen smiling warmly at Rihanna, and even reaching out to help her when the singer nearly slipped later in the event.

As of this writing, Rihanna has not addressed the viral clip or Campbell's comments.