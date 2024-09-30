Dikembe Mutombo, renowned for his defensive prowess and a legendary career in the NBA, has died.

He was 58.

The NBA announced on Monday he died after a battle with brain cancer.

A 2015 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Mutombo was a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and holds the second-highest number of blocks in league history. Beyond the court, he was celebrated for his extensive humanitarian efforts and his role as a Global Ambassador for the NBA.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a heartfelt statement.

Silver added, "Dikembe's indomitable spirit continues on in those he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe's big heart and I will miss him dearly."

Mutombo, a towering presence at 7-foot-2, played 18 seasons in the NBA, making a significant impact with teams like the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets.

Over the course of his illustrious career, he earned eight All-Star selections, three All-NBA team nods, and was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year four times.

Beyond his impressive stats, Mutombo was known for his dedication to humanitarian causes, using his platform to uplift others as an NBA Global Ambassador. His charitable efforts spanned across the globe, especially in his home country of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he founded the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital.

In 2022, Mutombo was diagnosed with a brain tumor, a battle he faced with the same strength and courage that defined his life both on and off the court. Despite his diagnosis, his legacy as both a basketball icon and humanitarian continues to inspire people around the world.