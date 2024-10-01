It seems another victim has come forward naming fallen rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in a new sexual assault case — this time, on behalf of a 9-year-old boy.

A law firm based in Houston, Texas, is set to represent over 120 accusers who claim they've been abused by the "Bad Boy" Entertainment boss.

Attorney Tony Buzbee maintains that "a wave" of lawsuits are still to come, including the claim made by the victim who claims he was just 9-years-old when the hip hop tycoon abused him during a studio session.

According to 'TMZ,' Combs allegedly lured the child to audition under the guise that he'd offer him a record deal before he allegedly abused him. Buzbee claims he's also set to represent other victims who claim they were minors when their alleged abuse took place — at least 25 in total.

The attorney claims his clients — including another then 15-year-old who was reportedly flown out to New York City and drugged — were allegedly sexually abused by the rap star and his cohorts.

Attorney Buzbee also claims they were typically forced to consume a drink that was laced with horse tranquilizer. As of Friday, the attorney's law firm claims they are representing over 50 victims who stepped forward with "gut-wrenching" stories regarding what they've experienced at Diddy's "freak-off" parties.

That said, one of Diddy's attorneys, Erica Wolff, doesn't seem concerned with what she deemed "meritless" allegations. "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Wolff told the Hollywood media outlet.

Wolff continued: "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16. He is currently being held without bail until his trial. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.