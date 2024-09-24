Katt Williams recently reacted to Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest by sharing a humorous post suggesting that Diddy might reveal information about his alleged co-conspirators in the sex crime case. Williams had previously spoken about avoiding invitations to Diddy's parties and expressed that he had proof to back up his statements.

Diddy has been making headlines since his arrest following a grand jury indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering. Williams took to Instagram, reposting a video with the caption, "Diddy about to snitch on everybody." The video included an AI-generated clip where Diddy's face was superimposed onto a scene from the 1991 film 'New Jack City,' where the character Nino Brown shifts blame in court.

Social media quickly responded to Williams' post, with many agreeing that Diddy might cooperate with authorities. One user wrote, "Katt Williams might tell a joke but he won't tell a lie... I definitely think Diddy is going to tell on every last person in and out of the industry." Other commenters echoed the sentiment, with many speculating that Diddy wouldn't go down without implicating others in the industry.

Williams' reaction follows his earlier claim that he turned down an invitation to one of Diddy's parties. In a January appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Williams stated, "I've had to turn down $50 million four times. Just to protect my integrity." He mentioned that he declined Diddy's offer to party, adding that he could prove everything he was saying.

Williams had also predicted that 2024 would bring scandals involving high-profile figures, stating, "All of these big d-ck deviants are all catching hell in 2024."

Diddy was arrested on September 16, facing charges related to racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution. After an investigation earlier this year, federal authorities raided his homes in March, leading to his indictment. He has been denied bail twice and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, revealed that Diddy is "strong, healthy, confident, and focused on his defense," dismissing rumors that he was placed on suicide watch. Agnifilo reassured the public that this was simply a precautionary measure for high-profile inmates.