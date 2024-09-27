As social media continues to ask, "Diddy do it?" 50 Cent is unapologetically saying he did.

50 Cent, a longtime rival of fallen rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, is calling out the silence amongst some celebs as it pertains to the jaw-dropping arrest of Diddy — who was placed in cuffs while entering the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan on September 16.

Diddy, 54, currently faces charges related to racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution. That said, it appears that "Power" exec 50 Cent — real name Curtis Jackson — isn't afraid to speak on the matter.

During a recent interview with 'Enthusiast Report,' the former G-Unit boss maintains that he's been vocal about Diddy's alleged "freak off" parties for some time, and never participated in the seemingly scandalous events.

When the host asked the rap star, "Diddy do it?," 50 Cent simply responded, "He did it."

"No, he did it. He did it, he did it," the 49-year-old reiterated.

"And I'm the only one who's been vocal about this long before it actually — but I also didn't participate. I also didn't go to those parties," the rapper clarified. "A lot of celebrity culture that you don't hear saying anything, it's because they participated."

The host chimes in once again, this time asking why he chose to never participate in Diddy parties. "I know what's going on there, but is there a reason why you never did?"

"I'm just not with all the freaky s**t," 50 Cent candidly replied. "All of the stuff that he's doing, I'm not into that typa' stuff. I'm just... a little more, basic. You could say 'basic' or 'normal,' " he concluded in the clip.

That said, one celeb certainly disagrees with the shake down Diddy appears to be experiencing, and that's fallen R&B icon R. Kelly.

The former musician — born Robert Sylvester Kelly — was convicted of charges similar to the Bad Boy Entertainment boss, and refuses to believe a word the news says about "Puffy" due to his own experience with federal authorities.

"I don't believe none of this s***t. You could tell me about Puffy, you could tell me about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I'm not gonna believe [it]," the 57-year-old stated per 'RadarOnline.'

'ENSTARZ' reported that Diddy, a father of seven, is "strong, healthy, confident, and focused on his defense," according to Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo.

Diddy's next court appearance is scheduled for October 9.