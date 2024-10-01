It appears Sarah Hyland is contending with her former manager, who is reportedly suing her for payments relating to the hit series 'Modern Family.'

According to 'TMZ,' the lawsuit arose after her former manager, Richard Konigsberg, claimed he was cut out of "hefty earnings" following years of representing his client.

Per the media outlet, the actress began the ABC series raking in $15K per episode, as her salary increased to $125K by the end of the show. Now, the ex-manager claims the actress has cut him from royalties.

Konigsberg maintains that he served as the actress' personal and professional manager for 15 years, in addition to helping her land the role on the popular hit sitcom. The show follows three different — yet related — families that face life's difficulties in comedic ways.

The lawsuit document, obtained by 'TMZ', claims that Hyland fired him in April in an alleged attempt to wiggle out of paying his 10% cut in commission, which includes various projects he reportedly helped Hyland secure.

Richard claims the two have a longstanding agreement where Hyland would pay him 10% of the money she earned. He also claims the actress was in fact paying that amount up until the day he got canned.

According to Richard, Hyland said he would no longer be paid commission for the hit series, and would instead only receive 10% from her theater production of 'Little Shop Of Horrors.'

Per the Hollywood media outlet, the star's former manager is seeking damages, in addition to demanding a declaration from the courts stating that Hyland is obliged to pay him the 10% commission on all the money she earns from any projects landed during their partnership.

Check back for updates on this developing story.