Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon from 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' have filed a request for reconsideration after their deposition of Eminem was denied.

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are continuing their legal efforts to depose rapper Eminem in regards to their podcast 'Reasonably Shady.'

Following the denial of their initial request in an ongoing trademark case, the two are not to be deterred. According to 'In Touch,' the two have filed for the deposition against the Detroit rapper to be reconsidered.

The trademark dispute began when Gizelle, 54, and Robyn sought to trademark 'Reasonably Shady' for use in selling merchandise. Eminem's legal team opposed the application, arguing that it infringes on his established "Shady" brand, including trademarks like Slim Shady and Shady Limited.

Eminem's team argued that consumers might mistakenly believe he is connected to the podcast or its products. His attorney explained that the podcast's title "simply looks and sounds like Shady and suggests that it represents the services of Mathers." He suggested that the name could "cause confusion and mistake and to deceive."

Gizelle and Robyn, 45, dismissed the notion that their podcast could be confused with Eminem's and sought permission to depose Eminem directly. Eminem's legal team countered by offering his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, for deposition.

Rosenberg has worked with Eminem since 1997 and before the release of 'The Slim Shady LP.' The Bravo housewives, however, argued that both Eminem, 51, and Rosenberg should be deposed, with their attorney asserting, "Mr. Mathers being too busy will not be enough to avoid having to sit for a deposition."

The TV personalities asserted that Eminem's deposition is crucial to address issues such as "ownership, validity of rights, state of mind that pertains to fame, along with actual confusion issues, and current use."

Gizelle and Robyn contend that without the opportunity to depose him directly, they will not be able to fully defend themselves, stating, "By limiting [Gizelle and Robyn] recourse to only deposing a third-party witness, and not [Eminem] himself... [Gizelle and Robyn] will be denied the opportunity to present a full throated defense."

