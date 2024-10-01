It seems that actress Julianna Margulies was vulnerable at a young age, sparking a self-proclaimed "love" and safety with an older man.

"The Good Wife" actress revealed that she was "on her own" at just 15 years old, resulting in a complicated life at home as a teen girl.

During an episode of Sony Music Entertainment's "Origins With Cush Jumbo" podcast, the now 58-year-old recalled falling "madly in love" with a man four years her senior during an attempt to avoid her mother's alleged "revolving door" of boyfriends.

"When I was 15, I was an only child for the first time in my life cause my middle sister went to college and when I came home after a summer job to start my sophomore year in high school, my mother was living with a 21-year-old man in our house," Margulies, 58, explained during the October 1 episode of the podcast.

The actress detailed her experience in realizing that she was on her own and had to figure out what life was going to be all on her own. The former "ER" star claimed her plan was to become "really studious" in an effort to "get the h**l out of" the confines of living with her mother.

They later relocated from England to New Hampshire where she would meet her school's assistant soccer coach, Kewel McQuaid, who was a senior when she was just a freshman.

Read more: Rapper YG Arrested For DUI After Reportedly Driving Vehicle Over Curb

Margulies and McQuaid would go on to have dinners alongside the head coach in order to avoid her mom and new boyfriend. This casual connection would soon become something more serious.

"I was 15 and I didn't have a car and so Kewel would drive me home and on those drives we would talk, and I fell madly in love with him," Margulies confessed. "He really anchored my life there because he was a good guy. He was crazy about me," the actress stated, per 'US Weekly.'

"I mean, he had his own house, for crying out loud...and he was a mechanic, so nothing was a bigger turn on to me living with a woman who could never fix anything or do it," the star said of her crush.

In hindsight, the actress admitted that she became accustomed to him during a turbulent time. "I think literally he and his friends became my safe haven," she added.

That said, today Margulies is happily married to attorney Keith Lieberthal. The two married in November of 2007 before welcoming their son, Kieran Lindsay Lieberthal, who was born just a year later in 2008.