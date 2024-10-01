Rap star YG is under some legal heat after he was reportedly arrested for Driving Under the Influence Tuesday.

Reports say there was no call about an accident. Instead, law enforcement casually caught the rapper standing outside his car after he allegedly drove over the side of the curb.

According to 'TMZ', the Compton, California musician was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI charge following the incident which took place in Burbank, California.

The outlet obtained a photo of the 34-year-old star, who was spotted sitting along the sidewalk of the road, just a couple feet away from his luxury sports car. An officer is seen addressing the incident, and the two appear to be calm.

Despite reports of his DUI arrest, it was reported that it remains unclear as to whether the rapper was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Sources close to the media outlet state that a breathalyzer test was not given.

That said, law enforcement did in fact proceed to take a blood sample before he was booked for a reported misdemeanor DUI. Now, the "Brand New" rapper's lawyer is gathering details.

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ that as he continues to gather information on the incident, he's largely concerned with the "health and well-being" of his client.

Lawyer and media personality Tacopina — who has in the past defended pop superstar Michael Jackson and controversial Republican candidate Donald Trump — maintains that he'll be sure to address any legal issues as they come up.

This wouldn't be the first time YG has been in police presence in recent months. Back In August, the rap star found himself in the presence of police once again after a heated argument took place between him and girlfriend Saweetie.

The fight appeared to be limited to just a verbal dispute, however, the fallout was reportedly loud enough to alarm the public, as it wasn't them who called the authorities but an unidentified individual who called the police out of concern. Both YG and Saweetie have declined to comment regarding the incident.

The West Coast-born rap star has yet to comment on the run-in with authorities following his DUI arrest.