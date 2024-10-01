Wendy Williams has now spoken out in the wake of Diddy's sex trafficking investigation.

The former television show host was unsurprised to learn of the investigation into the rapper and now she feels vindicated in her feelings toward him.

"What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people 'Wendy you called it,' including some people from my family who have said the same," she told the Daily Mail.

She also shared her thoughts on the violent video of Diddy assaulting his now ex-girlfriend, Cassie.

"You know how I feel about that? It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled ... it was just horrific. But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It's just so horrible," Williams added.

Previously, Williams questioned Diddy's behavior in a resurfaced 2015 clip from her television show. In it, she was discussing the breakup between Cassie and Diddy.

"You know, my thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it's really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they're going to pop up on the scene," Williams said.

"To know somebody could actually swoop down on me in the middle of nothing would scare the bejesus out of me! It would, it would," she added.

Williams and Diddy have had bad blood for some time and she even accused the rapper of trying to fire her from her job at Hot97 in 1998.

"The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don't hate him," Williams wrote in her book The Wendy Williams Experience via Page Six. She even added that he "single-handedly tried to ruin her career."

Charlamagne Tha God furthered Williams' account by saying that she was fired because she claimed that Diddy was gay.

"Wendy's whole thing was that Diddy was gay. That's why Wendy got fired from Hot97. Wendy got fired from Hot97 by Diddy because that's when Bad Boy was smoking hot and she got fired for putting that out there," he said during a podcast appearance.

Williams' words come after an awkward interview she had with Diddy on The Wendy Williams Show also resurfaced. The appearance is from 2017 and the clip shows the now embattled rapper talking about Williams' son, Kevin Hunt Jr.

"And let me tell you something, as the mother of a now 16-year-old," Williams said before Diddy chimed in with "Mhm, who I met backstage, he's a great young man."

Williams thanked him for his words before appearing to space out and stutter as Diddy stared at her.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

On October 1, was hit with an additional 120 new sexual assault allegations in a series of civil suits that were filed against him. The assaults allegedly occurred over a span of 20 years with new ones going to be filed in the coming days.