Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose died Monday at 83 years old after a battle with heart disease, per officials.

Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner located in Nevada reported that his cause of death was revealed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

According to 'TMZ', the three-time World Series winner was also battling with diabetes mellitus and his death was ruled a natural one. Per the Hollywood media outlet, the former MLB star was found dead by a family member in his home on Monday afternoon.

Pete Rose dead at 83.



His 4256 hits are the most in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/xYp9pQcZbe — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) September 30, 2024

Rose's agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, confirmed the news to the outlet on Sept. 30, stating that "the family is asking for privacy at this time." Rose died on the morning of Sept. 30 at his home in Las Vegas.

While largely spending most of his athletic career with the Cincinnati Reds, the MLB star also went to bat for the Phillis and Expos for 24 seasons spanning from 1963 to 1986.

Despite his jaw-dropping stats in the sport, he was refused a spot in the Hall of Fame after being banned from the sport in 1989 by MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti due to betting on games as a manager for the Reds.

The league made a statement regarding the MLB player Monday, penning a heartfelt message about the beloved Cincinnati star.

"Deepest condolences to Pete Rose's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play."