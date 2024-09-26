Faith Evans may be taking legal action against Kim Porter's alleged posthumously published memoir which alleged Sean "Diddy" Combs had her "spy" on The Notorious B.I.G. for him.

The controversial memoir, which is supposedly a collection of Porter's diary entries, reportedly suggested Evans also played a role in the death of her ex-husband.

An insider shared with the 'Daily Mail' how "Faith Evans is considering taking legal action against the author of the Kim Porter book. The book claims Diddy used her to spy on Biggie Smalls and that she always suspected that Diddy was behind his murder. Faith is horrified by the story because it actually uses her name."

The memoir, titled 'Kim's Lost Words,' and has since become an Amazon best seller.

One excerpt reads, "Faith had a tear in her eye as she responded: 'He didn't have to die.'... Did she know? Did she suspect? Was this her trying to find out if Sean intentionally killed Biggie?" The book further alleges that Diddy, 54, orchestrated Evans' relationship with Biggie to keep tabs on him, and that Evans may have suspected foul play in Biggie's untimely death in 1997.

"Faith had no idea what the book claimed until she received calls about it and was mortified that anyone would imply that she played a role in harming Biggie," the source claimed. "Her son, CJ Wallace, is absolutely disgusted and is confused by what the book says. She has had to assure him that it is a lie."

The memoir also suggested that Diddy told Evans, 51, not to protect Biggie because of his plans to leave Bad Boy Records.

"Sean just told Faith that he wouldn't protect her husband but because he was going to leave Bad Boy... if you're leaving and creating competition for him, why would he spend resources on you?" one entry accused.

Chris Todd, the book's publisher, operating under the pseudonym Jamal T. Millwood, admitted uncertainty about the memoir's authenticity. He stated, "If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, 'Life or death, is that book real?' I have to say I don't know. But it's real enough to me... Maybe not 100 per cent of the book is true, but maybe 80 per cent is."

Porter's children have publicly denied the legitimacy of the memoir, stating that their mother never authored such a book. In a statement, they said, "CLAIMS THAT OUR MOM WROTE A BOOK ARE SIMPLY UNTRUE. SHE DID NOT, AND ANYONE CLAIMING TO HAVE A MANUSCRIPT IS MISREPRESENTING THEMSELVES... OUR LIVES WERE SHATTERED WHEN WE LOST OUR MOTHER... HER MEMORY SHOULD NOT BE TAINTED BY HORRIFIC CONSPIRACY THEORIES."

In other Diddy news, the Harlem native called his children to express his concerns about their well-being and safety. Not only is the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper on suicide watch, according to 'PEOPLE,' but he has been refusing food due to fear it could be poisoned.

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed his client will take the stand in a new 'TMZ' documentary. The doc, 'The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,' premieres on Thursday, September 26, on Tubi.

"I don't know that I could keep him off the stand," Agnifilo said in a preview clip shared by 'TMZ' Thursday. "I think he is very eager to tell his story."