Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who are expecting their second baby!

The Buckingham Palace confirmed the princess is with child on Instagram on Tuesday, October 1, and the baby's arrival is spring of next year.

"🎉🍼 Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna," the caption of the post read. "👑 His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The post included a photo of Beatrice and Edoardo, who has been married for four years, smiling and embracing each other.

The second photo in the online carousel was a photo of Edoardo taking a walk in what looks like a forest with his son and their daughter. Mozzi is the father of Christopher Woolf, 7, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dara Huang.

The 36-year-old princess welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Sienna, in September 2021. Her name, according to the 'New York Post,' was in remembrance of Beatrice's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"She has a lovely family life, she's extremely successful in her career and she has a nice social life," Gabriela Peacock, Sienna's godmother told 'Vanity Fair' in April. "I don't think I've ever seen her so happy. She's got the best husband and she and Edo are a perfect couple and great team. They are so happy and in love and complement each other so well."

Dara, Mozzi's ex-wife, told 'Harper's Bazaar' how "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides" in March.

She added: "I just think, 'The more, the merrier.' I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn't have to be so easy."

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.