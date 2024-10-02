The cause of death for 'Good Times' dad John Amos has finally been revealed.

The late actor's death certificate was obtained by 'TMZ,' revealing that the 84-year-old passed away due to congestive heart failure.

In addition to the legendary actor's cause of death, it was also revealed that the star died on August 21 at 5:18 p.m. at a hospital located in Inglewood, California. The media outlet reported that the 'Coming To America' star's body was cremated more than a month ago.

In a shocking turn of events, his 58-year-old daughter, Shannon Amos, maintains that she found out about her father's passing through the news, along with the rest of the world, which was an experience she described as "devastating."

Shannon claimed that she was left flabbergasted, stating she was "without words" in a recent Instagram post honoring her late father.

"Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st," she stated in a heartfelt post. "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."

"This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing," she wrote, fueling speculation of reported disarray within the family. "Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."

She concluded: "My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers."

Per documents, in the field stating "Type of Disposition," it says "cremate/residence" which listed Amos' son, K.C. — a sibling Shannon has accused of mistreating their father and taking over his affairs — as the holder of the star's ashes.

"This has not only affected me but his grandchildren, his nieces, people he's worked with and friends he's had for decades," she expressed, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported.

Amos was cremated on August 30, just 9 days after he passed away. 'TMZ' was able to confirm that an autopsy was not performed.