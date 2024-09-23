The late Kim Porter's alleged new memoir is making major waves online amid the arrest of her ex-boyfriend of four years, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Porter's book, "KIM'S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side," released on Amazon September 6, and has already risen to take the #1 spot on the site's bestseller list.

The bombshell book's release came nearly a week before Combs' arrest. Footage has recently surfaced of the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul being apprehended in surveillance footage while entering the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan.

According to the 'Daily Mail', the 60-page book was published by Chris Todd, a Los Angeles producer who claims that the book has information Porter stored on a flash drive and shared with friends before her unexpected death nearly six years ago.

Todd reportedly released the unauthorized memoir under the pseudonym "Jamal T. Millwood" and is credited as a co-writer, alongside Porter. According to the media outlet, the book is currently at the top of Amazon's bestseller list in the Western U.S. Biographies category.

The head-turning book reportedly accuses music mogul Combs, 54, of assaulting his late girlfriend, taping himself having relations with a male teenage pop star, and sex parties alongside an Oscar winner and his wife.

Surprisingly, fans sounded off in Amazon's comment section, as one claimed she made it to page 12 and has already spotted multiple typos, and claims it read more like a memoir than a diary — as many have touted.

"I haven't heard great things about the publisher's credibility. I'm not sold on the fact that it's her words," one fan penned. Another fan called the book's contents false, but wrote it's "an interesting take."

That said, not everyone is buying that the book is inaccurate. One fan responded, "It reads to me" like it's true, adding that they hope "the FBI is reading this book and investigating if it is true."

Combs and his associates allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

"This is a dangerous situation, and I didn't want to claim ownership of Kim's words. But now I'm willing to come forward because of the recent arrest of Sean Combs. Now [that] the federal government has finally acted, I feel safer to come forward," Todd told the 'Daily Mail.'

Kim Porter and Diddy started dating in the late 1990s, enduring an on-and-off relationship for years.

Porter, a mother of four, had three children with Combs — son Christian and twin daughters Jessie and D'Lilah — and an older son, Quincy, from her relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

The mother and former model died from pneumonia in November 2018.

As it stands, the details of Porter's book are unauthorized and unconfirmed.