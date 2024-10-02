Lana Del Rey and her new husband, Jeremy Dufrene, have been spotted for the first time since tying the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony last week.

The "Young and Beautiful" hitmaker, 39, enjoyed a romantic date night with the alligator tour guide in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday.

Del Rey was photographed flaunting her wedding ring as she and Dufrene, 49, sat on the floor outside a restaurant and chatted with each other.

Lana Del Rey debuts wedding ring on romantic date with new husband Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana https://t.co/pKJnuMDMRK pic.twitter.com/6EONYjRBRW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 2, 2024

RELATED: Lana Del Rey Marries Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene: Report

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed the singer and her husband leaving the restaurant with a to-go box in hand earlier in the day.

The newlyweds, however, did not go home right away and instead spent some quality time together outside the eatery.

Del Rey was seen cuddling up to Dufrene and pressing a kiss on his arm at one point.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer was also captured in photos admiring her wedding ring, which appeared to feature a pearl.

Del Rey dressed casually for the outing, wearing a white lace dress, denim jacket and ballet flats.

RELATED: Who Is Lana Del Rey's Rumored New Boyfriend, Gator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene?

Dufrene also looked comfortable in a gray T-shirt and khaki shorts. He paired the outfit with sneakers, sunglasses, a hat and his silver wedding band.

Del Rey and Dufrene are enjoying their honeymoon after exchanging vows in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, on Sept. 26.

The intimate wedding ceremony was held near where the groom operates his swamp boat tours.

The singer's father Robert Grant walked her down the aisle. Her mother Patricia and siblings Caroline and Charlie also attended the nuptials.

Del Rey and Dufrene went public with their relationship in August when they were seen holding hands at a music festival in England, where she had been one of the headliners.