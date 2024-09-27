Lana Del Rey and alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene have tied the knot!

According to the 'Daily Mail,' the couple exchanged vows on September 26, just three days after the two obtained a marriage license within the state of Louisiana.

Del Rey, 39, and Dufrene reportedly wed Thursday at the town's public bayou where he works as a tour guide for Arthur's Air Boat Tours — a small business which is located in the unincorporated community of Des Allemands.

Per the media outlet, the "Lust For Life" pop star said "I do" in a long flowing white gown with her hair styled in a ponytail flowing down one shoulder. Dufrene tossed his usual getup for a refined black suit, white dress shirt, and brown leather shoes.

Just one month ago, the unlikely couple were spotted cozying up while shopping at the luxury department store, Harrods in London before dining at a local pub. Reports say the two may have known each other over the past five years.

The media outlet reported that the reception was held along the public harbor, featuring dozens of tables which were set up under huge white tents. Her sister, Carolina Grant, and brother, Charlie Hill-Grant, both were present to support her on her special day.

Wishing the best for this newlywed couple!