Fashion Nova has released a "BBL Drizzy" Halloween costume, poking fun at Drake and seemingly resurrecting his beef with Metro Boomin who coined the phrase.

According to 'TMZ,' Fashion Nova released the costume for Halloween that encourages men to, "compete with women and pop azz." The costume is born out from the 'BBL Drizzy' diss track that Metro Boomin made in the heat of the 2024 rap war.

Among the items in the Halloween collection is the "BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory - Nude." The model also wore "multi-colored hair barrettes," a "Papi" sweatshirt — sold separately — and "chewing gum wrapper grills," which have been characterized as a "total public assault on Drake."

Fashion Nova made a BBL Drizzy Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/5aGKoWCCEG — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) October 3, 2024

Previously, Metro Boomin had taken an active role in this feud by offering aspiring producers "$10K to remix the 'BBL Drizzy' beat" after Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, labeled him "lame" during the "2024 Rap Wars."

Now, as Halloween approaches, fans have the opportunity to embody this "beef" while trick-or-treating, adding a unique twist to the festivities. This year's celebration promises to be "scarier" with the addition of "ghouls, goblins, and male BBLs," making it an unforgettable experience for all involved.

Social media had a lot to say about the Halloween costume, priced at a discounted price of $23.99.

Y’all I am screaminggg not bbl drizzy 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mXfiylkLW9 — GABRIELLENoUNiON (@Gi2GONE) October 3, 2024

Yall…. @FashionNova got a BBL Drizzy Halloween costume. I’m on the floor 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/MAr11IhBFt — Steph (@IWuzLikeDamn) October 2, 2024

Fashion Nova know they deadass wrong for having a BBL Drizzy Halloween costume lmao 😶‍🌫️😂😩 pic.twitter.com/uFhbRKsjkp — AquaGirl215 (@troublewoman215) October 3, 2024

This costume all stems from the conflict between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, while things got heated, the battle has come to an end. According to 'Revolt,' Drake, 37, advertised an upcoming collaboration with Lamar, signaling to all that the war is over.

He shared at a PARTYNEXTDOOR concert that, "On behalf of me and PARTY, we've been working on something for y'all. So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, [a] PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be waiting right there for you."

More details regarding this collaboration have not yet been brought to light.