A Memphis rapper was arrested after he was reportedly found asleep in a car at a busy intersection stoplight with guns and drugs.

BlocBoy JB was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

According to 'Fox 13,' he was booked at the Shelby County jail on a $7,500 bond early Tuesday, October 1.

The 28-year-old was driving a red Mazda SUV, per the Memphis Police (MPD), when he was spotted at the intersection near North Germantown Parkway and Chickering Lane. The trooper says he watched the car sit through two full cycles of the traffic signal without moving.

JB, real name James Lee Baker, was allegedly asleep at the wheel while the vehicle was in drive, but with his foot on the brake. Court documents allege the trooper found a black handgun on his lap and a plastic bag of marijuana near him. The Glock 9 mm, according to the affidavit, was found alongside 18 rounds.

In 2018, the musician had a previous DUI conviction and a marijuana conviction two years later, records show. He previously had his driver's license revoked due to a prior DUI.

JB, who has two million followers on Instagram, is best known for his song "Shoot," which has garnered over 35 million views on YouTube. His other hits include "Rover," featuring 21 Savage and "Look Alive" featuring Drake.

In 2018, he signed with Interscope Records after the release of his seventh mixtape, 'Simi.' Two years later, he released his debut studio album, 'FatBoy,' but it did not chart.