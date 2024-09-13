New Orleans, Louisiana, native Lil Wayne was not selected to headline the Super Bowl in February 2025.

MTV TRL Presents Ashley Tisdale, Fergie, Timbaland & Lloyd
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne poses backstage after his appearance on MTV's Total Request Live February 07, 2007 in New York City. Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

After it was announced that Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar would headline the show, many fans and fellow artists expressed frustration that Wayne, a New Orleans native, was overlooked. Now, Lil Wayne himself has shared his thoughts.

2023 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Wayne speaks onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a video posted on social media, Wayne first expressed gratitude for his fans' support but admitted the decision hurt deeply.

"That hurt. It hurt a lot," he said. "I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a let-down, and for just automatically putting myself mentally in that position like somebody told me that was my position." He continued, "I thought there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city. So it hurt a whole lot."

Despite his disappointment, Wayne said his fans have helped him cope. "It made me feel like s**t for not getting this opportunity," he shared. "And when I felt like s**t, y'all reminded me that I ain't s**t without y'all. That's an amazing reality."

He also admitted that the snub deeply affected him: "It broke me. And I'm just trying to put me back together." Wayne expressed regret, saying, "I let all of y'all down by not getting that opportunity. But I'm working on me, and I'm working."

BET AWARDS '14 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Singer Nicki Minaj (L) and rapper Lil Wayne of Young Money accept Best Group onstage during the BET AWARDS '14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET

The decision to choose Kendrick Lamar over Wayne comes after a public feud between Lamar and Wayne's protégé, Drake, earlier this year. Young Money/Cash Money artists like Nicki Minaj and Birdman have criticized JAY-Z, whose Roc Nation manages the Halftime Show. Others, however, defended Lamar's selection, citing his recent commercial success and concerns over some of Wayne's lackluster performances.

