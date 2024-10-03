Luke Bryan has angered the BeyHive thanks to his comments he made about Beyoncé and her lack of nominations for her album Cowboy Carter and its subsequent singles at the Country Music Association awards this year.

The 'American Idol' judge addressed the situation and called it a "tricky" one, noting Beyoncé's impact on country music over the last year after making a country album.

"I'm all for everybody coming in and making country albums. Sometimes you don't get nominated," he shared during his appearance on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live.'

"But where things get a little tricky — if you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit. Like, Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She's probably the biggest star in music. But come to an award show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family, too. And I'm not saying she didn't do that ... but country music is a lot about family," he added.

Bryan's comments did not go over well with the BeyHive who attacked Bryan for his words. Some referenced the racist comments Beyoncé received after performing with The Chicks in 2016. One audience member recalled in CNN's Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance documentary that a person even referred to Beyoncé as "that black b--ch," according to Page Six.

Even some execs were worried about what Beyoncé might do during her performance on the show with some telling TMZ they were "concerned about the reaction to Beyoncé's support and the support of the Dixie Chicks for the Black Lives Matter movement."

"What I wish artists like @lukebryanwould acknowledge is that Beyoncé did in fact come to the awards show, performed and spoke with people but she was met with racism, sexism, and called HORRIBLE names by viewers and NO ONE defended her from the CMAS. You didn't welcome her," one fan noted.

"Really love the fact that Luke Bryan invites Beyoncé to come to an award show to *checks notes* high five them in order to be part of the family in country music. Please be so serious...," added another.

"Come into OUR WORLD !!!! OUR WORLD ???????? THE world she GREW UP IN ??? Mind you Luke Bryan was born in GEORGIA ! How dare you give yourself the power to INVITE, or ACCEPT a Woman from Houston Texas into Country culture ? Come high five us...lmaoooo the same low lives that spitted on her when she performed with The Chicks. Be for real!" commented someone else.

Fans also brought fellow country music star Keith Urban into the conversation since he is from Australia and many believe that Beyoncé has more country roots since she grew up in Houston.

"Hey @lukebryan Beyoncé was BORN IN TEXAS. Keith Urban, on the other hand, was born in AUSTRALIA! You're really trying to say that TEXAS BORN Beyoncé isn't country enough for you? Maybe you don't know the roots of Country music? Or is your racism acting up?" questioned one fan.

"Do we need to remind him that Keith Urban is from Australia? But oh, Beyonce, a native of Texas, needs to prove herself in a genre black people created?" suggested an X user.

Beyoncé herself has not spoken out on Bryan's words as of reporting, nor has she spoken out on her snubs at the CMAs.

Despite this, Cowboy Carter made Beyonce the first Black woman to top Billboard's Top Country Albums chart as well as the first Black woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs with her song "Texas Hold 'Em."

The album was widely praised by critics and currently has a score of 91 out of 100 on Metacritic.