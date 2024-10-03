It's October 3 and fans of 'Mean Girls' are still obsessed with the film two decades later after its debut.

'Mean Girls,' written by Tina Fey, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Tim Meadows, premiered in 2004.

The film follows Cady Heron, played by Lohan, a naïve foreign exchange student who transfers to an American high school after years of being home schooled in Africa by her parents. Heron befriends two outcasts (Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese), who produces an elite plan to exact revenge on Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, the leader of an elite trio called The Plastics.

Although it's not Wednesday — the day of the week when "we wear pink," in celebration of it's 20th anniversary — and the same day as Cady's crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked her the date, fans are still excited.

@mfaboston This October 3, we’re checking in with @Rajiv to see what Kevin G has been up to… ♬ original sound - Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

While speaking to 'PEOPLE' for nationwide 'Mean Girls Day,' Rajiv Surendra, who played Kevin G., reflected on the fan favorite comedy.

"I think as a teenager to have wanted to be in movies and for me to have been given one chance — like, I haven't been in any movies since — the fact that I was in one thing that has lasted 20 years, every time someone stops me they smile, that is the most rewarding thing that I could have received from being part of this movie," he told the outlet.

When asked about the cast, he revealed how he "seen Lindsay" and "it feels like a family" when they reunite. "I think that it feels like a family because the movie has never been forgotten. It's like, over the years, it's gotten bigger and bigger and bigger and the public's response all these years has always been positive and warm."

"So to see the reaction from the public after the movie came out, it was like, 'Oh, they, they knew what they were doing. They knew that that rap was gonna be something significant that people were gonna love,' " he said of his character's talent show performance.

To celebrate 'Mean Girls Day,' fans are encouraged to wear pink, share their favorite 'Mean Girl' quotes, go to Taco Bell, and eat butter and cheese fries — you know, because of the carbs.