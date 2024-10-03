It looks like Selena Gomez and her mom are missing out on some major normie activity amid the star's mega famous status.

'Glamour's' 2024 Woman of the Year issue highlighted the mothers of multiple mega stars — including Tina Knowles, Donna Kelce, and Mandy Teefey — who told their story regarding motherhood, stardom, ambition, and what's next.

Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, revealed this super regular and relatable thing that fame has hindered her from enjoying with her 32-year-old daughter.

"We used to go to Target and just hang out at Target and just shop, and do silly things," Teefey said of her 'Only Murders in the Building' daughter. "But you can't do that anymore."

That wasn't the only thing to change in their star-studded life. Teefey, 48, also spilled some details on how they have to enter Disneyland due to their status in the public eye.

"You have to go in the back where all the mechanical things are, and you don't really get to go through the park. You do miss out on that," the mother of two expressed about her theme park experience.

It seems that Beyoncé's mom, whom fans affectionately call Ms. Tina, can relate to Teefey's experience. Now fully immersed in superstardom, the mother of two revealed she's also had to give up some very basic activities.

"I miss us going to the grocery store, going with my kids to eat at the cafeteria. You don't get to go to the mall anymore," Knowles told the outlet.

The 70-year-old added that the superstar's sister, Solange, "won't play the game" admitting that she often goes out publicly as usual.

"She'll just go shopping," Knowles added. "But obviously that's not something that we can do with Beyoncé, and that's what I miss."