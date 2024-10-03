Former Danity Kane star Aubrey O'Day seemingly implied that Elon Musk's "friends" knew that Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly sexually abused a 9-year-old boy.

The singer clapped back on a public post made by the Tesla boss, unapologetically responding in a jarring way, which left fans speculating about the shocking claims.

The tech CEO reshared a screenshot of an article by the 'Daily Mail' with a headline: "Diddy accused of abusing nine-year-old boy and spiking drinks with horse tranquilizer as 120 victims come forward with shocking claims."

How many people in music & entertainment knew about this? https://t.co/yVOSyMYYhF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2024

"How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?" Musk, 53, quoted in his repost.

On Wednesday, October 2, O'Day reposted his tweet with a scathing response.

"...ask your friends, they will tell you," the "Damaged" singer — who has been vocal about Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged illicit antics since she was booted from the "Bad Boy Records" girl group, Danity Kane — wrote.

..ask your friends, they will tell you. https://t.co/HUsjVikoZe — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) October 2, 2024

That said, the SpaceX Founder has yet to respond to the potentially telling clap back. On the other hand, fans had no problem sounding off on what could have become a head-turning and heated exchange. "Yikes [nervous emoji]," one fan replied in the thread. "Clock him," a second penned.

The head-turning response was void of which "friends" the DK singer was referring to, and never publicly clarified.

'ENSTARZ' reported that another victim has come forward naming Diddy in a new sexual assault case — this time, on behalf of a 9-year-old boy. A law firm based in Houston, Texas, is set to represent over 120 accusers who claim they've been abused by the 54-year-old rap tycoon.

Attorney Tony Buzbee maintains that "a wave" of lawsuits are still to come, including the claim made by the victim who claims he was just 9 years old when Combs allegedly abused him during a studio session.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 and was indicted the following day. He is currently being held without bail until his trial. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.