Nikki Garcia's estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev is now prohibited from reaching out to or approaching her.

Garcia, who is also known as Nikki Bella, filed a temporary restraining order against the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer Monday. It was granted by a judge on the same day.

The order bars Chigvintsev from contacting or coming within 100 yards of Garcia, their son Matteo, and their California home, according to TMZ. This does not include court-ordered visitation or exchange of the child.

The move comes a little over a month after Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence in late August.

The charges against Chigvintsev were dropped last month, but Garcia said in a statement to TMZ that she still wants her ex to be "held accountable for his actions."

According to the outlet, Garcia detailed Chigvintsev's alleged physical attacks and verbal abuse against her inside their home in the petition she submitted to the court Monday.

She alleged that he "tackled" her and "pinned" her to the ground in front of their 4-year-old during a recent argument.

She claimed that Chigvintsev had become "increasingly angry" since being cut from the "DWTS" Season 33 lineup, often "snapping" and "yelling" at her.

According to Garcia, the Russian dancer allegedly screamed at her over how Matteo's English muffin should be toasted and blamed her for making the toddler a "picky eater."

Overwhelmed by his alleged screaming, Garcia said she threw one of their child's shoes at him but insisted that it was so small that it could not have hurt him.

The filing claimed that Chigvintsev then allegedly took their son and booked it up the stairs to the child's bedroom while Matteo screamed, "Mommy! Mommy!"

Garcia tried to follow her estranged husband into the room, but he allegedly tackled her to the ground and held her down for several long seconds before letting her go.

When she tried to enter her son's bedroom again, Chigvintsev allegedly pushed her toward their bedroom, which was next to Matteo's.

Garcia claimed in her petition that her ex allegedly pushed her to the ground, put his hands on her chest, and pressed down, causing her to feel like she was being "suffocated."

She then said she tried to get free by grabbing at Chigvintsev's neck.

Police later arrived at their home following a 911 call, and their son told the officers, "Daddy hurt my hand."

Garcia also cited a 2023 incident in which Chigvintsev allegedly "violently grabbed" her around the waist, along with numerous instances of verbal abuse.

She asked the court for protection against Chigvintsev until he works on himself and gets therapy and anger management.

Garcia has filed for divorce from him and requested full custody of their child.

Chigvintsev has not yet addressed the restraining order, but he said last month that he was "grateful" the charges against him were dropped.

He wrote at the time, "I am thankful that the truth has prevailed."