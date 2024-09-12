It's over between Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev. Garcia has officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage and after Chigvintsev was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29.

This divorce filing comes shortly after Chigvintsev assaulted Garcia just a few days after celebrating their anniversary. According to "The Jasmine Brand," Garcia began looking for a divorce lawyer immediately following the altercation. She has hired Evan Craig Itzkowitz to represent her in the proceedings.

Nikki Garcia has remained relatively quiet on the matter of divorce when it comes to the public. According to 'E! News,' she has been approached on multiple occasions, at both times declining to comment. A rep for Garcia said, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Garcia, 40, and pro dancer Chigvintsev, 42, met when they were partners on Season 25 of 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2017, although she was engaged to John Cena at the time. After a very public break-up with Cena, Garcia reconnected with Chigvintsev and the two went on their first date in 2018. They later confirmed they were dating in 2019 by going Instagram official when she posted a picture of him kissing her on the cheek. They welcomed their now 4-year-old son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, in 2020 and got married in August 2022 during a lavish ceremony in Paris.

The couple shockingly made headlines when Chigvintsev was arrested just days after the two celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. Prior to his arrest, the two gave no hint about any trouble in their marriage, with Garcia sharing a gushing post on Instagram about her husband to celebrate their anniversary.

"I'll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem," she wrote in part alongside a romantic video of the two set to Haley Reinhart's cover of Elvis' "Can't Help Falling in Love." "Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that's when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨."

Chigvintsev was booked into Napa County Jail for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29. He was released from jail on a $25,000 bail hours after he was detained. According to TMZ, he allegedly attacked Bella, resulting in a visible injury that triggered his arrest.

Garcia pointedly did not wear her wedding ring when she made an appearance on Sept. 2 at the Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi hotdog-eating contest Monday. She did appear to be in good spirits at her first appearance since the arrest, acknowledging a supporter who shouted "I love you" to her.

"Thank you everyone, I'm so happy to be here," she said with a big smile. She responded to the fan in the crowd, "I love you, too."