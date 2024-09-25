Artem Chigvintsev has broken his silence on the domestic violence charges thrown against him, which led to his arrest late last month.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old professional dancer penned a lengthy statement addressing the issue and shared it publicly through his Instagram Stories after learning that the charges would no longer be filed against him.

"I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped. This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed," he wrote in the first slide of his post.

The TV personality was previously booked on a charge of felony domestic violence with a bail set at $25,000. He posted bail and was released. This week, prosecutors dropped the charges after reviewing the case and learned that there was not enough evidence to move forward.

Meanwhile, in the succeeding slides, he appeared to address his divorce from his wife Nikki Garcia. The retired professional wrestler, 40, filed for divorce weeks after Chigvintsev's arrest on Aug. 29. In response, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum also filed for divorce.

"He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life," Chigvinstev wrote of his son Matteo, whom he welcomed with Garcia in 2020. "All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."

Artem also grabbed the opportunity to thank everyone who stood by him amid the challenges he faced these past weeks. He then concluded his statement by saying that he wanted to focus on being the "best father" to Matteo.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, friends, and legal team for standing by me during this challenging time. Your support has been invaluable, and I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was," Chigvintsev stated.

"I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters—continue being the best father I can be."

An attorney for the "DWTS" Season 29 winner told E! News Wednesday that he is "negotiating a shared 50/50 custody schedule" with the WWE star after the latter requested sole legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old child in her divorce filing.

