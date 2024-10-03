Nicole Mancilla, the wife of Britney Spears' on-again-off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz, has filed for divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by 'TMZ,' Soliz's wife filed for divorce after eight years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. Their split doesn't come as too much of a surprise as the pair have been separated since June 29, 2023.

Nicole is seeking full custody of their four young children, allowing Paul visitation rights, per the outlet. She is also seeking to receive spousal support from her estranged husband, plus her attorney fees, while ensuring that he does not get spousal support from her.

While the marriage between Nicole and Paul is ending, Paul's relationship with Spears continues to attract public attention.

In August, 'TMZ' reported that the "Lucky" singer took Paul's children to a trampoline park, just weeks after she made waves by declaring herself "single as f**k" on Instagram. The star's vow to remain single has since been deleted from the caption.

Paul and Britney's relationship has been tumultuous and often play out in the media. In May, they reportedly had a blow-out argument at the famous Chateau Marmont fueling rumors of their unstable dynamic.

In the 42-year-old's since-deleted Instagram caption, the pop star claimed that she "will never be with another man" as long as she lives.