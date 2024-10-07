Meghan Markle raised eyebrows with her choice to wear a revealing gown for a gala with children in attendance.

The Duchess of Sussex looked smashing in a red gown, identified by Vogue as a Carolina Herrera piece, at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) 2024 Gala on Saturday.

Markle's dress featured a slit on the front in addition to the plunging neckline design. She paired the look with matching strappy heels and minimal jewelry.

Markle first wore the gown in 2021 when she and Prince Harry attended a gala honoring veterans in New York City.

This time around, Markle wasn't accompanied by her husband as she graced the event held in honor of CHLA's staff and young patients.

Markle also ditched her gown's sweeping train and wore her hair down instead of in a tight bun as she did in 2021.

Markle's surprise appearance quickly drew attention on X (formerly Twitter), where opinions were divided regarding whether her outfit was appropriate for the event.

While some praised the retired actress for her eco-friendly move of re-wearing an old dress, others slammed her for her choice of gown.

One person described the duchess' gown as "entirely inappropriate and still poorly fitted."

"The dress is far from appropriate meeting little children I'm afraid," another suggested.

A different critic wrote, "Imagine thinking it was a good thing to bring back that abomination."

But other X users gushed over Markle's look and praised her for supporting a good cause.

"I'm in love with her whole look!" one person commented, while another wrote, "Princess Meg drinking from the fountain of youth."

"She looks gorgeous," someone else gushed. "Love her unfussy, breezy styling. So fresh. I like the new version of this gown better than the original."

"Princess Meghan is a star," a fourth user claimed. "I appreciate her support for sick kids."

Another fan wrote, "She looks so stunning in that dress! Red is [definitely] her color. I love how she's always supporting good causes too."