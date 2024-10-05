Ben Affleck has updated his look again.

The 52-year-old actor caused a stir two months ago when he debuted a shaved faux-hawk haircut, spurring jokes that he may be going through a midlife crisis.

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from him, confirming months-long rumors about the former power couple's marriage.

On Thursday, Affleck fueled the online speculation that he's been trying to look younger since his split with Lopez when he stepped out with a freshly dyed beard in Santa Monica, California.

Photos published by Page Six showed Affleck's former salt-and-pepper beard and mustache looking much darker.

For the outing, the Oscar winner wore a light blue button-down shirt, black slacks, and leather shoes.

Ben Affleck debuts freshly dyed beard amid Jennifer Lopez divorce https://t.co/wPT3BwsJOQ pic.twitter.com/YOKF01IMXF — Page Six (@PageSix) October 4, 2024

He appeared to be in good spirits as he could be seen smiling while taking a stroll.

After photos of Affleck's dyed facial hair hit social media, a number of Instagram and X users soon started trolling the "Justice League" actor over it.

"It's called middle-aged crisis," one person commented, while another joked, "Ben got that post-divorce no glow."

"I think a shave would be preferable to looking ridiculous," a third online commenter wrote. "This does not make you look younger, it makes you an old guy hanging on by his fingernails to the illusion that anyone will remark about how young you look; they won't."

Over on X, one user tweeted that Affleck "is going on month 2 of his spiral from the JLo breakup post," referring to a carousel of images his estranged wife shared to mark the end of the summer season.

Another person joked that Affleck might buy "a snazzy red convertible" as part of his alleged midlife crisis.

But other social media users pointed out that Affleck's new look may just be for a new movie, such as his upcoming Netflix thriller "RIP" with pal Matt Damon.

"He IS an actor, ever thought about it could be for a role?" a user asked.

Another suggested, "Maybe he's working on a movie."

A number of fans also commented on how happy Affleck looks in the paparazzi shots.

"He looks relieved and refreshed," one fan observed, while another noted, "My guy looks happy, I'm for it."

A third user commented, "This brother is glowing."

Affleck's latest sighting comes nearly a month after he and Lopez were reportedly seen kissing and holding hands during an outing with their children.

However, though the report triggered speculation that the two could reconcile, Lopez and Affleck's divorce is still on, and they continue to hash out an agreement.