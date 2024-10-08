Dame Dash has gone on record speculating as to whether the formula of CÎROC was compromised amid the shocking allegations made against disgraced rap mogul and entrepreneur, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Dash — real name Damon Anthony Dash — sat with 'America Nu Network' and expressed his thought process behind why Combs may have spiked CÎROC bottles which were sold to the public.

The former Roc-A-Fella boss has even claimed to pass on drink offers from the fallen rapper's brand, claiming that he's experienced people become too intoxicated after ingesting the buzzing alcohol brand.

"So, I'm like... what was in them drinks?" Dash, 53, asked, adding that around the time the drink became popular, hip hop also took a "feminine" turn. "Maybe that could be the reason, and I mean I'm just thinking it through."

"If homie was really putting s**t into people's drinks... and he's making the liquor," he shrugged in suggestive silence.

"And again — I don't know.. .and I'm not even saying it to be funny. But they saying homie was putting s**t in baby oil," he added. "So, how could you trust that person to serve you drinks? At such a big scale?"

The musician and entrepreneur continued to speculate, recalling when [N.O.R.E.] was "adamant" about getting him to take a shot of CÎROC, to which he declined. "I'm like 'naa', and I brought my own. And now y'all can understand why I always wanna make my own," he explained.

As Combs' abuse allegations continue to skyrocket, his mother finally broke her silence on the turmoil her son continues to endure, 'ENSTARZ' reported.

Janice Smalls Combs deemed his public downfall a "public lynching" of her son, as he faces charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs, 54, was placed in cuffs and arrested while entering the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan, which was caught on surveillance cameras on Monday, September 16.

Per reports, the Bad Boy Entertainment boss' next court appearance is set to take place October 9.