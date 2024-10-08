The family of Cissy Houston, a Gospel singer and two-time Grammy Award winner who was also the mother of legendary pop singer Whitney Houston, has announced her passing at 91.

According to a report by 'ABC News,' Cissy passed away on Monday in the comfort of her New Jersey residence, surrounded by loved ones.

Daughter-in-law Pat Houston said, "Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community."

"Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts," she added.

Together again ❤️ Rest in peace Cissy Houston 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/SbqI5IgUX6 — Whitney Archive ♡ (@nippyfiles) October 7, 2024

In the wake of Cissy's passing, her heartfelt letter addressed to her daughter on her tragic demise at 48 in 2012 has been circulating widely on the internet.

According to the Daily Mail, the letter said, "Dearest Whitney: The presence of God blessed our home with life, love, joy and peace. You and your brothers were the center of divine love attracting God's richest blessings."

The touching homage was included in the memorial program for Whitney's funeral ceremony, and TMZ later circulated it.

"You were a child of God. We had so much love in our home that was truly from on high. You always gave without expecting anything in return and our love was the force that multiplied these blessings higher and higher."

"I never told you that when you were born the Holy Spirit told me that you would not be with me long and I thank God for the beautiful flower he allowed me to raise and cherish for 48 years."

"God said it's time Nippy; your work is done. The other day on February 11th He came for you. But not without warning. For two months now I have been depressed, crying, lonesome and sad not knowing why."

In the letter, Cissy also recounted a chilling memory that lingered in her mind, saying that before learning about her daughter's death, there was a persistent ringing echoed through her home. I hurried to the door, only to find nobody there.

The doorbell continued to sound, yet there was no one in sight each time she opened the door. Eventually, Cissy said she contacted the building's concierge, who investigated the security cameras and confirmed that no one had been present.

whitney houston and her mother cissy houston performing an aretha franklin medley, the songs entitled ‘ain’t no way’ & ‘you send me’ live on ‘the merv griffin show’ in 1983.



whitney was just 19-years old here when she covered the soul classics with her mother. pic.twitter.com/k3X26HRb0c — 🪄✨ozzy the wicked 🧙‍♂️✨ (@infotecca_) October 7, 2024

"You promised me you were coming to spend time with me after the Grammys. I believe the spirits allowed you to come after all. How I love you Nippy and how I miss you, your beautiful smile, your special little things you used to say to me and sometimes you'd call just to say 'hi Mommie, I love you so much.'"

Cissy then concluded her letter with, "I loved you so much more. I love you, I'll miss you, Thank you for being such a wonderful daughter. Rest my baby girl in Peace, you're now in the arms of Jesus. Love, Mommie."

Whitney Houston's mom passed away at her residence while receiving hospice care for Alzheimer's disease.