Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke of York, could pose a risk to the royal family if King Charles III cuts him off financially, experts have warned.

With his public role diminished and his cash reserves modest, the former royal may be tempted to monetize insider knowledge, according to commentators on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

The 65-year-old was also stripped of his last military role as Vice Admiral after having lost his birth title of Prince some time ago. This action is a consequence of the long-time controversy since his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Once a Loved Member of the Royal Family, Andrew Now Seems to be a Lonely Figure in the Shadows The ex-Duke was seen riding his horse in the heavy downpour at Windsor Castle while the rest of his family were at the King's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Royal commentators say that Andrew is in a very unstable ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌position.

TalkTV's Samara Gill suggested that the former royal might consider sharing sensitive information about the royal family for profit.

"I'm thinking that as more and more comes out, he will be more privy to be sharing things about the royal family and trading secrets for cash," Gill said.

Cameron Walker, of GB News, added that Andrew remains inherently tied to the monarchy despite losing his official roles.

"Although all of his titles have been taken away, he is still the King's brother and still the supposedly favorite son of the late Queen Elizabeth II," he explained.

"The danger for the Royal Family, particularly the King, is if you completely cast him out and give him no financial support... he needs to get money from somewhere."

Walker noted that Andrew's only guaranteed income is a modest military pension.

"It isn't a lot, to be perfectly honest. And it runs the danger of Andrew falling into the wrong hands financially, which perhaps was one of the reasons why he associated himself with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein," he added.

Could a Tell-All Be Next?

Andrew​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ knows by experience that disclosing autobiographies can change dramatically the lives of people. Among other things, his nephew Prince Harry's Spare, the publication of which was in January 2023, has charged the family with humiliating accusations, which, according to the reports, increased the distance between Harry and William more than ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ever.

Experts caution that Andrew could follow a similar path if he feels financially cornered.

Walker raised the possibility of Andrew writing a tell-all, "Is he going to write a tell-all memoir, go down the Harry route and make lots of money... if his brother doesn't give him any? That's the danger."

Andrew retained his Vice Admiral rank after resigning from other military positions and patronages in 2022, following a civil case filed by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged sexual abuse. The former Duke has denied wrongdoing and settled the case.

Emotional Toll of Losing Titles

Royal expert Ingrid Seward described the loss of Andrew's military title as a "giant blow." She explained that Andrew, who served bravely in the Falklands, views his military service as the most stable period of his life.

"He'll be very hurt by that. He might feel that enough is enough, and they're really digging at him now," Seward said.

She added that the Epstein scandal continues to shadow Andrew. "I'm afraid every time Epstein's name is mentioned, Andrew is going to be mentioned alongside him, and that looks like a forever situation. His association with Epstein has actually completely destroyed his life. And probably destroyed the life of his family."

Andrew is expected to leave his Royal Lodge home in the New Year, with reports suggesting he may move to Marsh Farm, a property near Sandringham.

Royal observers continue to monitor the former Duke's public appearances, noting that financial insecurity combined with diminished status could prompt him to take controversial steps in the coming months.